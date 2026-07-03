Human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan's al-Obeid

Geneva. Another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan around the besieged city of al-Obeid, ‌the United Nations human rights chief said on Friday, warning of a pattern of atrocities and urging the world to act.

Al-Obeid is the capital of North Kordofan state, a focus of recent fighting in a war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid ​Support Forces (RSF) that began more than three years ago and has caused a vast humanitarian crisis.

UN High ​Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said civilians had been subjected to siege-like conditions for ⁠18 months, with critical shortages of clean water in al-Obeid and relentless drone strikes.

During a debate at ​the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk told delegates his office had documented patterns of summary executions, abductions, ​torture and sexual violence along the routes taken by displaced people across the Kordofan region.

He urged the international community not to allow a repeat of the widespread atrocities that took place in al-Fashir in North Darfur last year.

"The signs from al-Obeid are clear and ​unmistakable: Another human rights catastrophe is unfolding in Sudan, this time in the capital of the strategic state ​of North Kordofan," Turk said.

Civilians killed by drones

The session was called by Britain, whose envoy previously warned that up to ‌500,000 civilians ⁠were at risk of large-scale atrocities as the RSF reportedly massed forces around al-Obeid, one of Sudan's largest cities, and a place where people displaced from other conflict areas have sought shelter.

As in other conflicts, the war in Sudan has become increasingly dominated by drone strikes, which often cause civilian casualties.

At least 45 civilians were killed ​and 41 injured in ​15 drone strikes in al-Obeid ⁠and surrounding areas between June 6 and 28, according to the UN human rights office.

Human rights groups have documented alleged war crimes by both sides in the war, ​and the RSF has been accused of repeated atrocities and ethnic violence, including in ​its stronghold of ⁠Darfur in western Sudan.

In al-Fashir, at least 6,000 people were killed in just three days when the RSF captured the besieged and famine-struck city in late October, according to the UN human rights office.

The office found the RSF ⁠and allied ​militia committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including mass killings, ​summary executions, sexual violence, and torture.