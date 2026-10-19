Kenyan cult leader Mackenzie found guilty of 191 murders

Nairobi. Kenyan preacher Paul Mackenzie has been convicted of murdering 191 people, including 190 children, in a starvation cult case that has exposed failures by authorities to prevent one of the country’s worst tragedies.

The case dates back to April 2023, when police discovered human remains in Shakahola Forest, near the coastal town of Malindi. Investigations eventually uncovered more than 400 bodies, nearly half of them children.

Mackenzie, a former taxi driver, founded the Good News International Church in 2003. He later developed increasingly apocalyptic teachings, urging followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the world ended.

In a YouTube video published in March 2023, Mackenzie said he was guided by “the voice of Christ” when delivering messages that the world would end that year.

“I followed the voice that told me I had finished the work,” he said.

Mackenzie denied charges of murder, manslaughter, child torture and terrorism. His case has drawn attention to gaps in the regulation of churches and the handling of previous complaints against him.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said in a 2024 report that Mackenzie had been arrested and charged with radicalisation in 2017 but continued operating for years.

The commission said the initial arrest should have triggered further investigations that could have saved lives.

President William Ruto has acknowledged that government agencies should have prevented the deaths, saying he took responsibility as head of state.

Earlier warnings

Mackenzie grew up in Kwale County in south-eastern Kenya and moved to Malindi in the early 1990s, where he worked as a taxi driver before becoming a preacher.

Japheth Charo, who worked alongside him as a driver, told Reuters in 2023 that Mackenzie’s preaching became increasingly extreme, including attacks on other faiths.

Charo’s family had joined the church but left after becoming concerned about his sermons.

In 2012, Mackenzie registered a television company, Good News Media, and broadcast sermons on a YouTube channel that had 7,000 subscribers, according to the KNCHR report.

Police searched his compound in Malindi in 2017 and found dozens of children living there without attending school. Mackenzie was charged with offering education at an unregistered facility.

His church was shut down in 2019, after which he moved to Shakahola Forest.

Followers told to fast

According to the KNCHR, followers were attracted to Shakahola by promises of affordable arable land but encountered an armed group that enforced fasting. Those who resisted or attempted to escape were strangled or beaten to death, the commission said.

Mackenzie reportedly instructed followers to avoid schools and hospitals, which he regarded as satanic, while preparing for the end of the world.

Stephen Mwiti, whose wife and six children were among those who died, told Reuters in 2023 that Mackenzie had predicted the world would end on April 15 and instructed followers to starve themselves.

“He told them to starve themselves ahead of the world's end on April 15, saying he would be the last one and that he would lock the doors,” Mwiti said.

More charges

The investigation has extended beyond Shakahola. Prosecutors have also charged Mackenzie in connection with the deaths of 52 people whose bodies were exhumed last year in Kwa Binzaro village, about 30 kilometres from Shakahola.

Prosecutors allege that he masterminded and oversaw the offences while in detention, using radical teachings to draw victims to the remote location.