Two Tanzanians reportedly killed in Russia-Ukraine war as recruitment networks face scrutiny

Two Tanzanian nationals have reportedly died while serving in the Russian Armed Forces, raising concerns about the recruitment of young Africans into the Russia-Ukraine war through overseas employment opportunities.

The two men, identified as Mosha Elikunda Elibapiki, 22, and Samimik Samveli Peter, 32, reportedly died in July 2025, according to information published by StopRussianRecruiters.org, a database established by Ukrainian authorities to document foreign nationals recruited into Russia’s military.

The database, launched in May 2026 by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, lists at least 10 Tanzanians who reportedly signed contracts with Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

It also records 485 African casualties from different countries linked to the conflict. In September 2022, 37-year-old Tanzanian student Nemes Tarimo was killed while fighting for Russia’s Wagner Group in Ukraine.

He had been imprisoned in January 2021 for what were described as drug-related offences, and was enticed to fight for Russia with a deal for a pardon. His family advised him not to but he insisted on join to “free himself” rather than remain in prison.

The latest disclosures about casualties of African men fighting on behalf of Russia have drawn attention to concerns that some young Africans may be travelling abroad expecting civilian employment, only to find themselves facing military obligations in a foreign war.

Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo has called on the government to establish how its citizens are being recruited and to seek answers through diplomatic channels.

Shangwe Ayo, the party’s Deputy Secretary for Information, Publicity and Public Relations, said Tanzania’s diplomatic relationship with Russia should not prevent authorities from addressing reports of citizens dying in the conflict.

She urged the government to obtain clear information about the reported deaths and investigate whether recruitment agents had used false or misleading job offers to lure Tanzanians abroad.

Ayo also called for public warnings about suspicious overseas employment opportunities, stronger monitoring of recruitment agencies and a system allowing job seekers to verify job offers before travelling.

Advocate Fulgence Massawe said that if Tanzanian nationals were recruited through false promises of employment and subsequently exploited in a foreign armed conflict, the circumstances could amount to human trafficking and deceptive recruitment.

“This is not normal labour migration,” Massawe said, arguing that exploiting young people's vulnerability through promises of decent jobs before deploying them into a war could constitute trafficking through fraud, deception and abuse of vulnerability.

He cited Tanzania’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2008 and international instruments ratified by the country as relevant legal frameworks for addressing such cases.

Massawe said the government had a legal and moral responsibility to investigate the reports, establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and pursue accountability where wrongdoing was established.

He also called for consular and legal assistance for Tanzanian nationals who may still be trapped in similar circumstances, alongside support for affected families seeking answers about their relatives.

Massawe further urged authorities to strengthen prevention efforts and public awareness campaigns targeting young people, whom he said were particularly vulnerable to recruitment networks.

The concerns extend beyond Tanzania, with reports from other African countries pointing to similar recruitment patterns involving promises of work in factories, agriculture, hospitality and logistics.

Some job seekers are reportedly presented with military contracts after arriving in Russia, raising concerns about whether all recruits fully understand the terms of the agreements they sign.

In Zimbabwe, authorities have pursued cases involving alleged deceptive recruitment, with nine people reportedly arrested in six human trafficking investigations launched in late March. Those charged reportedly included Russian nationals and local accomplices.

Kenya has also taken action over concerns surrounding overseas labour recruitment, with Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua cancelling the licences of 23 recruitment agencies over suspected irregularities.