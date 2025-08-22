Five bodies recovered in Kenya at suspected site of cult deaths

In July, Kenya's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it believed victims buried at the site may have been "starved and suffocated as a result of adopting and promoting extreme religious ideologies".
At least 11 suspects are being investigated in connection with the deaths, the prosecutors said.
People who live around the exhumation site had been unable to account for the whereabouts of several children, leading to suspicion of foul play and triggering investigations, according to the prosecutor's office.
More than 400 bodies were exhumed from the nearby Shakahola Forest in 2023 in one of the world's biggest cult-related disasters in recent history.