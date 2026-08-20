Liberia charges former vice president Jewel Howard-Taylor in drug trafficking probe

Monrovia. Liberia has charged former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering and other offences as part of an investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network.

Howard-Taylor, who served as vice president from 2018 to 2024 under former President George Weah, was detained at Roberts International Airport while attempting to leave the country, according to Liberia’s Justice Ministry.

She faces several charges, including the unlicensed importation, sale, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, drug trafficking, criminal solicitation, criminal facilitation, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Three foreign nationals—two Croatians and a Ukrainian—have also been charged in absentia over their alleged involvement in the network, with authorities seeking their arrest.

Howard-Taylor’s lawyer, Kabineh Ja'neh, confirmed that his client was in police custody and said the legal team would proceed once formal charges were presented.

The case comes weeks after Liberian authorities announced the seizure of nearly four tonnes of suspected cocaine worth about $317 million in the country’s largest reported drug bust. The drugs were seized in July during an operation near Monrovia, with authorities saying the investigation had uncovered an organised and well-funded trafficking network.

However, authorities have said the cocaine seizure and the case against Howard-Taylor are not connected.

The former vice president has not publicly commented on the charges.

The investigation comes as President Joseph Boakai’s administration steps up efforts to combat corruption and organised crime. Since taking office in January 2024, Mr Boakai has made accountability and transparency among public officials key priorities.

The government has pledged to pursue the case without political interference and to ensure that those found responsible face the law.

Howard-Taylor’s arrest adds a major political dimension to Liberia’s growing fight against international drug trafficking, as authorities seek to dismantle networks using the West African country as a transit point for cocaine bound for Europe.