Liberia seizes $100 million of cocaine

Liberian authorities on Monday said they had seized some $100 million worth of cocaine, with help from the United States' international narcotics agency.

Liberian Justice Minister Musa Dean told reporters the national Drug Enforcement Agency, with help from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, had made the seizure Saturday in Topoe village, a western suburb of the capital Monrovia.

The operation led "to the seizure of $100 million worth of pure cocaine", he said.

A Guinea-Bissau national and a Lebanese suspect were arrested, he added.

The drug agency could not confirm reports shared on social media that the drug had been stored in frozen fish containers. It said the investigation was ongoing.

Drug enforcement agency chief Marcus Zehyoue said "a full-scale investigation" was underway along with a search for accomplices who escaped capture.

The US embassy in Liberia congratulated the Liberian authorities on the drug haul, saying in a statement that it was the result of swift joint action.