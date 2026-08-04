Mali's former prime minister announces release from prison

Mali's former Prime Minister Moussa Mara has announced his release from prison after serving the custodial portion of a two-year sentence imposed over a social media post critical of the country's military-led government.

Mara was arrested in August 2025 and later convicted of charges including undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority after expressing solidarity with detained political figures and civil society activists.

He received a two-year sentence, with one year to be served in prison and the second suspended, in addition to a fine of 500,000 CFA francs.

In a message posted after his release, Mara thanked supporters for standing by him throughout his detention and reaffirmed his commitment to serving Mali through peaceful political engagement. His release comes after completing the one-year custodial term of his sentence.

Mara, who served as Mali's prime minister in 2014, has been one of the most outspoken critics of the military authorities led by General Assimi Goïta.

His prosecution drew widespread criticism from international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, which described the charges as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

His imprisonment was widely viewed as part of a broader crackdown on dissent since Mali's military rulers dissolved political parties and extended the country's transitional period under military rule.