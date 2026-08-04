What South Africa’s changing ties with Africa mean for Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. A high-level Pan-African roundtable scheduled for August 6 in Lagos, Nigeria, is expected to rekindle debate on South Africa’s evolving relationship with the rest of the continent, with Tanzanian analysts saying the discussions carry particular significance for Tanzania’s liberation legacy, the safety of its citizens in South Africa and the future of regional cooperation.

The event, organised by the League of Nigerian Columnists in collaboration with the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), will bring together journalists, academics, policymakers and public intellectuals from across Africa under the theme “From Mayibuye iAfrika to Abahambe! South Africa and Other African Countries: Reflections on the Trajectory of a Relationship”.

During liberation period, “Mayibuye iAfrika” symbolised continental solidarity, welcoming people back and fighting colonial rule together. On the other hand, “Abahambe” reflects frustrations over migration and economic pressures, showing a painful division from past unity ideals and telling Africans from other countries that “They must leave”.

Organisers say the roundtable will bring together speakers from Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Uganda, Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria to reflect on the future of Pan-African cooperation, regional integration, migration, diplomacy and media narratives.

The discussions come at a time when South Africa continues to face criticism over recurring xenophobic attacks against African migrants, raising questions about Pan-African solidarity decades after the country achieved freedom from apartheid with support from many African nations, including Tanzania.

League of Nigerian Columnists Secretary-General Anthony Kila said the roundtable seeks to promote an honest conversation about one of Africa’s most important relationships.

“South Africa occupies a unique place in Africa’s political imagination. For many across the continent, its liberation was celebrated as Africa’s liberation. Yet, decades after apartheid, the relationship between South Africa and other African countries has become increasingly complex. This roundtable seeks to examine that journey with intellectual honesty and a commitment to strengthening African solidarity,” he said.

Disaster and risk analyst Neema Kasesela said the meeting is particularly important for Tanzania because it comes as concerns persist over the safety of African migrants living and working in South Africa.

“For Tanzania, this discussion is about more than diplomacy. It is about protecting Tanzanian citizens, strengthening regional stability and finding lasting solutions to the factors that continue to fuel xenophobic violence,” she said.

For his part, legal expert Alloyce Komba said the forum should encourage African governments to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the rights of migrants across the continent.

“Freedom of movement and African integration cannot succeed if citizens continue to face violence in fellow African countries. The discussions should result in stronger legal and policy commitments to safeguard the rights of all Africans,” he said.

On top of that, political analyst Baraka Mfinanga said Tanzania’s historical contribution to South Africa’s liberation gives it a unique stake in the conversation.

“Tanzania played a leading role in supporting the liberation struggle by hosting and assisting South African freedom fighters. That shared history makes this dialogue especially relevant because it reminds both countries of the values that united them,” he said.

A public administration and political analyst at the State University of Zanzibar, Prof Makame Ali Ussi, said the meeting should also address the economic realities behind anti-migrant sentiment.

“Economic hardship, unemployment and inequality cannot be resolved by targeting fellow Africans. The roundtable presents an opportunity to encourage cooperation rather than division while promoting policies that benefit the region as a whole,” he said.

Foreign policy analyst and political analyst at the University of Dar es Salaam Salbinus David said the outcome of the discussions could shape future cooperation between Tanzania and South Africa.

“South Africa remains one of Tanzania’s important partners in trade, education and regional affairs. Honest dialogue on migration, diplomacy and economic cooperation is essential to preserving that relationship and strengthening African unity,” he said.

South Africa has always maintained that its position and decision to deal with illegal immigration should not be interpreted as xenophobia.

South Africa’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Noluthando Mayende-Malepe, said in Dar es es Salaam recently that her country’s immigration challenges should not be interpreted as hatred towards foreigners, arguing that illegal immigration is a challenge faced by many countries around the world.

Speaking during the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day in Dar es Salaam, Ms Mayende-Malepe said South Africa, like other sovereign nations, has the responsibility to manage its borders and enforce its immigration laws.

She said concerns surrounding xenophobic incidents should be distinguished from the government’s efforts to address illegal immigration.