Nairobi. A woman has been arrested in Jomvu, Mombasa County, after allegedly locking her Grade Six daughter at home to prevent her from sitting Kenya’s national assessment because her examination number contained 666, known in biblical tradition as the ‘number of the Beast’.

Police intervened on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, after school officials raised concerns over the pupil’s absence on the second day of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

Officers escorted the girl to Kwa Jomvu Primary School to sit her exams.

The mother reportedly defended her decision on religious grounds, believing the number was satanic.

Jomvu Sub-County Police Commander Selina Chirchir said officers acted after receiving a report about the child’s confinement.