The experience loop: Who is responsible for getting graduates work-ready?

You apply for an entry-level job, only to find that it asks for a couple of years of experience. You need experience to get the job, but you need a job to gain that experience. And when you look at internships as a way to get your foot in the door, some of those opportunities are unpaid.

For graduates in Tanzania, where getting that first opportunity can already be difficult, this creates a frustrating cycle. So, who is responsible for helping graduates become work-ready?

I put this question to our Instagram audience, and the responses raised some interesting points.

What the Community Had to Say

● 53 percent: Employers must invest in training

● 23 percent: Universities should train them

● 23 percent: It’s a tag-team task / shared responsibility

One respondent shared:

“Employers have a great role to play to train their employees not only freshers even the experienced ones. That is a role of HR to have like induction to onboard the new employees and a budget for that must be set for the freshers . No is one is working for free . 6 months induction as a trainee all this should be well stated in their contract .”

The point about induction is worth considering. Starting a job involves learning how an organisation operates, understanding expectations and figuring out how to apply existing knowledge to unfamiliar tasks. Even an experienced employee needs time to adjust to a new workplace.

Psychologically, clear guidance can reduce the uncertainty that comes with starting something new. When employees know what is expected of them and feel comfortable asking questions, they have more room to learn. This can also build self-efficacy, the belief in one’s ability to carry out a task, which develops through practice, feedback and experience.

The suggestion of a six-month trainee period may suit some roles more than others. What matters is that training has a purpose and that the terms, duration and payment arrangements are clear. Graduates should have a fair understanding of what they are signing up for, particularly when they are doing productive work.

Another respondent raised a different concern:

“As a foreigner here I will say this. Employers also have a responsibility to train employees. But a “graduate” arriving and not knowing how to even use a computer, AI, google maps or whatsapp location doesn’t need work training.”

This comment raises a fair question about foundational skills. Employers can reasonably expect applicants to possess certain basic competencies, depending on the role. Graduates also have a responsibility to identify gaps in their knowledge and explore ways to address them.

However, I think it’s important to consider that graduates in Tanzania do not all leave university with the same resources or opportunities. Some come from low-income households where access to a personal computer, reliable internet or enough data to practise using digital tools is limited. Having a smartphone does not automatically mean someone knows how to prepare professional documents, use spreadsheets or work with AI tools.

These gaps may become more visible during recruitment, but they can reflect differences in access as well as differences in individual effort. That context matters when deciding what a graduate should reasonably be expected to know.

When the experience gap becomes personal

Imagine spending years studying, graduating and applying for jobs, only to face repeated rejection. Eventually, it can become difficult to separate the circumstances around you from what you believe about yourself.

A graduate may begin to wonder whether their degree was worth it or whether they simply aren’t good enough. This is particularly difficult when there is pressure to start earning, contribute at home or meet family expectations.

Psychologists use the term attribution to describe how people explain the causes of events. Someone who repeatedly fails to secure employment may attribute it entirely to personal inadequacy, overlooking other factors such as limited vacancies, professional networks or experience requirements.

That interpretation can affect what happens next. One person may identify a skill they want to improve. Another may become discouraged and avoid opportunities where they fear being exposed as inexperienced. Rejection does not affect everyone in the same way, but it can influence confidence and motivation.

Communication, adaptability and problem-solving also develop through practice. A graduate may understand a concept academically but still need experience handling workplace disagreements, receiving criticism or managing competing deadlines. These are skills people can develop, given opportunities to practise and feedback they can learn from.

The cost of gaining experience

Unpaid internships add another complication. Some graduates can afford to work without an income because they have financial support at home. Others need to cover transport, contribute to household expenses or support themselves. An opportunity that helps one person build a career may be impossible for another to accept.

For graduates looking to develop particular skills, options such as free online courses, digital tutorials, personal projects, portfolio work or volunteering with clear learning objectives may offer ways to practise. What is realistic will depend on someone’s time, resources and circumstances, and these options cannot replace every form of workplace experience.

Graduates have a role in developing themselves, universities can consider how well students apply what they learn, and employers can provide clear expectations alongside opportunities for new employees to grow.

The transition from education to employment is a learning process in itself. For many graduates, the first job is where they begin to understand what they are capable of in a professional setting. That process takes time, practice and an opportunity to begin. When experience is required before someone can access the opportunities that create it, getting started becomes much harder.





Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.



