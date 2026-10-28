More than 40 suspected poachers arrested in Serengeti

Tarime. More than 40 suspected poachers have been arrested in the past two weeks over alleged involvement in illegal hunting in the northern section of Serengeti National Park.

The suspects were apprehended during regular patrols in the park’s northern zone, located in Tarime District, Mara Region, and handed over to the police for further action.

Speaking at a community meeting in Masanga Village on October 28, 2026, Serengeti National Park Northern Zone Chief Ezron Lema said the patrols would continue to prevent poaching and protect wildlife resources.

The meeting brought together residents from four villages in Gorong’a Ward and local government leaders to discuss ways of strengthening relations between the park and surrounding communities.

Mr Lema said conservation was a shared responsibility, noting that wildlife and tourism contributed to community and national development.

“Serengeti National Park’s northern zone wants to maintain good relations with surrounding communities because we believe they are the park’s first line of protection,” he said.

He added that cooperation would also enable communities to benefit from sustainable development opportunities linked to conservation.

Tarime District Commissioner Edward Gowele said the meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation between the park and neighbouring communities, including efforts to prevent poaching.

He said illegal hunting undermined conservation and the long-term development of communities and the country.

Mr Gowele directed village and ward leaders to hold meetings and identify development projects that could receive support from the park through its good-neighbourliness programme.

He cited challenges in education, water, health and infrastructure, saying cooperation with conservation stakeholders could help address some of the needs.

He also directed park officials to organise community meetings every three months to identify challenges and opportunities for joint action.

“Through these meetings, you will be able to identify challenges early and address them together, maintaining good relations for the sustainable development of both communities and the park,” he said.

Residents welcomed the initiative and called on the park to support improvements in social services, particularly water supply.

Penina Mwita, a resident of Masanga Village, said water shortages in Gorong’a Ward placed a heavy burden on women.

“We have a serious water shortage in Gorong’a Ward. Women struggle to find water, and we are asking Serengeti National Park to help us drill boreholes,” she said.

Paulo Kirambo, from Masurura Village, said residents also lacked water reservoirs for livestock and appealed for support to construct them.

He said some boreholes previously provided by the park had deteriorated, forcing women to travel in search of water.

“We are asking the park to help us drill boreholes and construct water reservoirs for household use and our livestock,” he said.

Traditional elder Abdallah Manga said communities had a responsibility to protect wildlife and the environment, adding that traditional leaders had been encouraging sustainable conservation.

He warned that environmental destruction affected community life, citing indiscriminate tree cutting that had reduced access to sites used for traditional rituals.

“In the past, we conducted our rituals on the mountain, where there were large trees reserved for that purpose. Young people have cut down even those trees,” he said.