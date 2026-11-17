Doha. Tanzania has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a second consecutive term, covering 2027–2030, after securing 131 votes in elections held during the organisation’s Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar.

The election took place on Monday, November 16, 2026, with Tanzania among 13 African countries elected to the 48-member Council, which oversees the ITU’s activities, policies and strategies between Plenipotentiary Conferences.

The result maintains Tanzania’s representation in the global body responsible for guiding the work of the United Nations agency for digital technologies and telecommunications.

The re-election comes as the government pursues its digital transformation agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, focusing on expanding broadband infrastructure, promoting innovation, improving public service delivery through technology and widening access to digital services.

The ITU Council provides a platform for member states to contribute to decisions on the organisation’s strategic direction, programmes and policies.

It also oversees working groups dealing with issues assigned by the Plenipotentiary Conference or the Council itself.

Tanzania’s continued membership is expected to strengthen its participation in international discussions on telecommunications and digital development, including efforts to bridge the digital divide and expand affordable connectivity, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The government says it will use the new mandate to contribute to global information and communication technology (ICT) leadership while advancing the digital priorities of Tanzania, Africa and the wider international community.

The Tanzanian delegation to Doha was led by the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki.

During the conference, the delegation engaged member states, regional blocs and development partners, presenting the country’s achievements, priorities and commitment to multilateral cooperation.

The second term also builds on Tanzania’s experience during its previous tenure, when it participated in discussions on global connectivity, digital transformation and regulatory cooperation.

The country has identified affordable internet access, cybersecurity, digital skills for young people and women, and the application of technology in economic development, education, healthcare and innovation among its priorities.

Tanzania’s candidature was supported by its progress in expanding broadband infrastructure, increasing mobile connectivity and advancing its digital economy agenda.

As digital technologies continue to shape economic and social development, Tanzania’s renewed Council membership gives it another opportunity to contribute to international policy discussions and advocate for the interests of African countries.

The campaign for Tanzania’s re-election began four months ago in Geneva, Switzerland, where the ITU is headquartered.