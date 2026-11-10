Muhoozi deactivates X account after making threats against Uganda’s Vice President

Kampala. Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has deactivated his X account after publishing a series of controversial posts threatening Vice President Jessica Alupo with dismissal and possible arrest.

The general’s account, @mkainerugaba, became inaccessible on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, hours after he demanded that Alupo prepare to relinquish her position and suggested that he could take over the vice-presidency.

Reports by Kenya’s Citizen Digital and Uganda’s Pulse indicated that the account was no longer available. However, neither Muhoozi nor the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) had issued an official explanation for its disappearance. It was also unclear whether he had deactivated it himself or whether X had taken action against it.

The development followed a series of posts published on Monday evening, November 9, in which Muhoozi openly questioned Alupo’s position and raised the possibility of assuming the country’s second-highest executive office.

“About being Vice President. I think we have been diplomatic enough. Whoever is in that office should prepare to hand it over soon,” he wrote.

He also outlined how he would run the government if appointed to the position, promising to introduce military-style administration to address what he described as inefficiency.

“As Vice President, the government will operate on military terms. There will be no more inefficiency,” he posted.

In another series of messages, Muhoozi threatened to dismiss Alupo from government, questioned her political loyalty and claimed to have considerable support in the Teso region, where she comes from.

“As Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Jessica will be dismissed from our government soon. We have very many supporters in Teso. We don't have to rely on traitors,” he wrote.

He also accused the Vice President of allegedly supporting former military commander Peter Elwelu, whom he accused of treachery, warning that she would face arrest if investigations established her involvement.

“We shall arrest Jessica, without hesitation if she is part of Elweru’s treachery,” he posted.

Muhoozi further revisited Uganda’s 2015–2016 political contest, accusing Alupo of supporting former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi when he challenged President Yoweri Museveni in the 2016 presidential election.

He also cited his previous threats against opposition figures Kizza Besigye, Bobi Wine and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, claiming that he had followed through on his warnings.

“I told you I would arrest Besigye and I did. I told you I would defeat Kabobi and I did. I told you I would arrest Lukwago and I did. And many more. I think you should start believing me,” he wrote.

The claims and accusations against Alupo were made in Muhoozi’s social media posts and had not been independently established.

Alupo's position

Alupo, a retired Uganda People’s Defence Forces major, has served as Vice President since May 2021, following her appointment by President Museveni and approval by Parliament.

Under Article 108 of Uganda’s Constitution, the President appoints the Vice President, subject to parliamentary approval. The Constitution also provides for the appointment of a replacement within 14 days if the office becomes vacant.

There had been no official announcement of Alupo’s removal or a change in the country’s vice-presidency by Tuesday. She had also not publicly responded to Muhoozi’s remarks.

Previous X account exits

Muhoozi’s latest disappearance from X is not the first time he has withdrawn from the platform following controversial posts.

In January 2025, he announced that he was leaving X to concentrate on his military responsibilities but returned six days later with a brief message saying, “I'm back!”

In 2022, he also temporarily left the platform after making controversial remarks about Kenya, including a claim that his forces could capture Nairobi within two weeks. The comments prompted diplomatic concerns, leading President Museveni to apologise to Kenya.

The latest development also comes amid uncertainty surrounding Muhoozi’s military future.

On November 6, he announced that he intended to leave the position of CDF in the coming months, saying he had completed the responsibilities assigned to him and wanted to dedicate his life to Christianity.

“My time as CDF is coming to an end. I have accomplished all the tasks my God gave me. In a few months, I will hand over this office to a qualified officer. I shall dedicate my life to Christ after that,” he posted.