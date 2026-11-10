Lissu’s prison tribute to late brother moves mourners to tears

Ikungi. A tribute written by Tundu Lissu from prison to his late elder brother, Alute Lissu, moved mourners to tears when it was read during a farewell service in Singida Region on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Five family members, including Dr Vincent Lissu and lawyer Ikotri Lissu, took turns reading the message during the service held at the family home in Mahambe Village, Ikungi District.

The emotional moment came when Dr Vincent explained that Tundu Lissu had written the tribute, hoping he would be free to read it personally during his brother’s farewell.

“Our brother Tundu Lissu wrote this biography believing he would be free so that today he could read it before all of us, but..." said Dr Vincent, pausing as mourners listened in grief.

In the tribute, Mr Tundu Lissu recalled that his last communication with Alute was on October 27, 2026, when his brother sent him a message urging him to abandon a hunger strike he had begun in prison.

He said Alute’s message was unusually emotional and warned him that legal struggles required courage, not death.

“He told me that legal battles required courage, not death,” the tribute stated.

Mr Tundu Lissu said he had jokingly asked his brother to apologise for the message, unaware that it would be their last exchange.

The tribute also described the deceased as the second person in Singida Region to obtain a law degree, after Justice Kipenka.

Mr Tundu Lissu recalled that his brother had lived with diabetes and high blood pressure for many years.

He added that five members of their family had become lawyers, following Mr Alute’s example.

Speaking at the service, Mr Ikotri Lissu said the family had a long history of involvement in legal matters, dating back to their father, the late Agostin Lissu, who challenged various issues in court even before independence.

He cited efforts to prevent the relocation of Mahambe Village as one of the legal battles involving the family.

Mr Ikotri also recalled the legal case involving former Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema, whom Mr Tundu Lissu represented in a challenge over the loss of his parliamentary seat.

He said Mr Alute had supported the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) side during the dispute.