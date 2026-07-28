Museveni clears return of Nation Media Group operations in Uganda

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Group has announced the resumption of Nation Media Group’s operations in Uganda following authorisation by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, describing the move as a boost to regional investment, media development and East African integration.

In a statement issued in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Taifa Group said the decision marked an important milestone for the media company, which operates in several East African markets.

Through its subsidiary, Taarifa Limited, Taifa Group is the majority shareholder of Nation Media Group (NMG) and said it remains committed to responsible investment, corporate governance and sustainable development across the region.

Taifa Group Chairman Mr Rostam Azizi expressed appreciation to President Museveni for authorising the resumption of operations and thanked Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for his support during engagements that led to the decision.

“We are honoured by this decision and remain steadfast in our commitment to Uganda’s socio-economic development through responsible investment, long-term partnerships and sustainable value creation,” Mr Azizi said.

He said Taifa Group supports NMG’s commitment to fair, balanced, independent and responsible journalism, adding that a strong media sector plays an important role in promoting national development, good governance and regional cooperation.

“This decision demonstrates the value of dialogue, mutual respect and regional cooperation. Taifa Group will continue investing in opportunities that create jobs, strengthen institutions and advance shared prosperity across East Africa,” he said.

NMG Chairman Mr Joe Muganda said the company would focus on rebuilding its presence in Uganda, reconnecting with audiences and strengthening its contribution to the country’s media sector.

“We welcome the opportunity to resume operations in Uganda and to reconnect with our audiences, employees, commercial partners and communities,” he said.

He said the company’s immediate priorities would include restoring its platforms responsibly, strengthening local content and providing credible, relevant and innovative journalism across print, broadcast and digital channels.

Mr Muganda said NMG would use its regional experience and capabilities to support a resilient media industry in Uganda while creating opportunities for talent, businesses and public engagement.

Taifa Group said the resumption of operations reflects the longstanding relationship between Uganda and Tanzania and the broader commitment by East African governments and the private sector to promote regional integration, cross-border investment and economic cooperation.

NMG operates across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, where it provides print, broadcast and digital media services.

Taifa Group said it will continue partnering with governments, institutions, businesses and communities across East Africa to expand sustainable economic opportunities and support regional prosperity.