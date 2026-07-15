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Nigeria to lead humanitarian response as UN support evolves, minister says

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Abuja.Nigeria plans to take on a bigger role in coordinating humanitarian responses inside the country, as it ​shifts away from a system led largely by international ‌donors and UN agencies, officials said on Tuesday.

The move was outlined at a joint transition workshop in the capital of Abuja, where the ​Nigerian government and the United Nations began talks ​on transferring greater responsibility for planning, coordination, and financing ⁠of operations to national institutions.

Nigeria's humanitarian minister Bernard Doro said ​the move was not a withdrawal of international support but ​a transition to government-led coordination that would continue to receive technical backing from the UN and other partners.

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UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed ​Fall said the decision was not about reducing support, but ​to shift to a new model that takes advantage of more government ‌and ⁠private-sector funding to drive humanitarian response.

Donor funding has been under growing pressure globally, while Nigeria wants to strengthen its ability to respond to conflict, displacement, food insecurity, flooding, climate shocks ​and public health ​emergencies.

The UN ⁠has said nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year following the collapse ​of global aid budgets.

Doro said his ministry would work ​with ⁠federal and state authorities, aid agencies and affected communities to coordinate humanitarian preparedness, response and recovery efforts nationwide.

He said Nigeria aims ⁠to ​take the lead in developing its 2027 ​humanitarian plan, with technical support from OCHA and the wider UN system.

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