How poor packaging is costing Tanzania access to China's vast consumer market

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has a significant opportunity to expand exports to China under Beijing’s zero-tariff policy, but inadequate production volumes, weak packaging and failure to meet international standards continue to limit the country’s ability to tap the world’s second-largest economy, Tanzania’s Ambassador to China, Dr Suleiman Haji Suleiman, has said.

Speaking after the Tanzania Embassy in China concluded a three-week exhibition at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, Dr Suleiman said the embassy used the event to educate Tanzanians on trade, investment, education and tourism opportunities available in China.

He said the embassy’s pavilion attracted nearly 500 visitors seeking information on exporting goods, investing, studying in China and establishing business partnerships.

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“The biggest interest was around China’s zero-tariff policy and how Tanzanians can take advantage of it. Many people produce quality agricultural products but do not know where to begin when it comes to accessing the Chinese market,” he said.

According to the Ambassador, China presents a huge market of more than 1.4 billion consumers, with growing demand for Tanzanian agricultural and livestock products.

Among the products with strong export potential are cashew nuts, coffee, avocados, sesame, cocoa, honey, beans, cassava, spices, fish and other livestock products.

Dr Suleiman said many visitors, including farmers’ groups and small-scale entrepreneurs from different parts of the country, sought guidance on how to access Chinese buyers.

He cited the example of women farmers who travelled from Mtwara carrying samples of cashew nuts in search of export markets.

“Many Tanzanians produce good products, but middlemen from neighbouring countries buy them, repackage them and export them under their own brands. We want our producers to access international markets directly and capture more value,” he said.

Beyond exports, the embassy also identified investment opportunities in agro-processing industries, particularly value addition for agricultural commodities such as cashew nuts, spices, rice and beans.

Dr Suleiman said greater investment in processing industries would enable Tanzania to increase export earnings while creating jobs and strengthening local manufacturing.

The exhibition also revealed growing interest among young Tanzanians in pursuing higher education in China, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and medicine.

The embassy has compiled a database of prospective students and will continue assisting them to apply for universities and scholarship opportunities.

Tourism promotion also featured prominently during the exhibition, with the ambassador noting that China remains an underexploited source market despite being one of the world’s largest outbound tourism markets.

He said Tanzania would intensify marketing efforts through trade exhibitions, roadshows and digital platforms to attract more Chinese visitors.

Dr Suleiman also cautioned Tanzanian entrepreneurs against entering commercial transactions without proper contracts, saying many business disputes involving Chinese suppliers arise because buyers fail to formalise agreements.

“If you don’t have a contract, you don’t have a business. Many people come to the embassy after losing money, but without legally binding agreements there is very little that can be done,” he said.

The embassy received more than 20 business proposals during the exhibition and continues to process over 3,000 enquiries submitted through its digital platforms.

Speaking at the same event, Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) Director General Gilead Teri said the government is strengthening institutional support for exporters through an Export Centre established at Mabibo.

He said the centre is designed to guide businesses on export procedures, market requirements and value addition, while complementing existing efforts to attract foreign investment.

Mr Teri said Tanzania still needs a more comprehensive support system to help local businesses penetrate international markets and fully exploit opportunities such as China’s zero-tariff initiative.

Dr Suleiman said while the opportunities are substantial, Tanzania must address structural challenges, including low production capacity, inconsistent quality and poor packaging, if it is to compete successfully in the Chinese market.