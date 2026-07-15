British Council Tanzania faces closure as UK scales back global operations amid funding crisis

Dar es Salaam. The British Council is set to close its office in Tanzania as part of a major global restructuring driven by financial pressures, marking a significant reduction in the United Kingdom's cultural and educational presence overseas.

Three African countries Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania are among the seven nations confirmed to lose British Council offices.

The other affected countries are Chile, Peru, Croatia and Trinidad and Tobago, as the organisation seeks to cut costs while repaying a £197 million (about Sh694.3 billion) loan provided by the UK government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to The Independent UK, the British Council said it will continue delivering development programmes and expects to receive the same level of UK Official Development Assistance (ODA) funding as in previous years, despite closing offices in nine countries worldwide.

The organisation said it remains committed to supporting education, cultural relations and international development through alternative delivery models.

The British Council added that while its physical presence will end in the affected countries, key programmes will continue through digital platforms, partnerships with local organisations and regional hubs. The move is part of a wider strategy to restore the organisation's long-term financial sustainability while maintaining its international reach.

The decision has raised concerns about the future of the UK's cultural diplomacy in Tanzania and the other affected countries, where the British Council has for decades supported English language teaching, education partnerships, arts programmes, scholarships and cultural exchanges.