Somali army says 10 Al-Shabaab militants killed in central region

Monday May 10 2021
African Union soldiers

African Union soldiers from Djibouti stand at the site of a car bomb attack at an African Union army base in central Somalia on October 25, 2016.

By Xinhua

Mogadishu.The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its forces killed 10 Al-Shabaab militants in an operation in Hiran, a region in the central part of the country.

Mohamud Hassan, commander of SNA 27th Division, said troops have intensified an onslaught to flush out the Al-Qaeda-allied terror group in the region.

Hassan told Radio Mogadishu that the operation Monday morning was conducted in Omaad, a village in Mahas district where terrorists were hiding.

On Sunday, the SNA said its forces killed seven Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed their hideouts during operations at Qulale, a village near Mahas district.

Hassan said Al-Shabaab suffered huge losses during Monday's operation in which government troops cut off its supply routes.

In recent days, SNA forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab extremists in the southern regions where militants hide, conducting ambushes and planting landmines. 

