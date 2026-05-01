South African municipal elections set for November 4, president says

Johannesburg. South Africa will hold its next ​municipal elections on November 4, ‌President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a post on X.

The country holds municipal elections ​roughly every five years, and South ​Africans had been waiting to know ⁠the date of the next ​local government vote.

The biggest political party, ​Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC), has tended to do worse in municipal elections than national ones, as ​voters vent frustrations over deteriorating ​public infrastructure like roads and water pipes.

In the ‌2021 ⁠municipal elections, the ANC won less than half of the vote for the first time since the 1994 ​end of ​white ⁠minority rule.