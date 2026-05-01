Final Tanzania teams named for East Africa netball championships

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has officially confirmed the four teams that will represent the country at the upcoming East Africa Netball Club Championships, set to take place from May 10 to 16 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The teams are Jeshi Stars, Polisi Arusha, Veterans and the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), according to Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta) chairperson Stella Maclean Mwangomale. The quartet will carry the nation’s hopes in what is expected to be a highly competitive regional tournament.

Mwangomale revealed that the final lineup comes after a late reshuffle, with Magereza, JKT Mbweni and Tamisemi initially earmarked for the event but eventually withdrawing from the competition. Their absence paved the way for the newly confirmed teams to step in and take up the challenge.

The championship will feature clubs from across the region, including Uganda, Zanzibar and hosts Kenya. Meanwhile, participation from Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo is yet to be confirmed, leaving the final list of competitors still open.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding some entries, Mwangomale emphasized that preparation remains the key factor for success.

She called on the selected teams to intensify their training programmes to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest level and challenge for honours.

“Our teams must continue preparing seriously and show their true strength. This is a big opportunity for Tanzania, and we want to make history by winning the title for the first time,” she said.

The tournament presents more than just a chance to compete for silverware. It offers Tanzanian players a valuable platform to gain international exposure, test their abilities against some of East Africa’s finest talent and sharpen their tactical and technical skills. For the participating teams, the stakes are high.

Beyond results, the event will serve as a benchmark for growth and development, helping players build confidence and cohesion ahead of future continental assignments.

However, the task will not be easy. Kenyan and Ugandan clubs have long dominated regional netball, consistently setting the standard with their physicality, structure and experience. Breaking that dominance will require discipline, resilience and strong teamwork from Tanzania’s representatives.