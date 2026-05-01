Government warns against denial of care to pregnant women

Pwani. The government has warned health workers against denying services to pregnant women on the grounds of inability to pay, saying those found responsible will face disciplinary action, including dismissal and revocation of licences.

Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, issued the warning following reports highlighting challenges faced by expectant mothers in accessing care due to financial constraints. The reports, published by Mwananchi Communications Limited through its platforms between April 20 and 22, 2026, showed that some women were required to pay fees or purchase medical supplies before receiving services, contrary to national policy.

Under the 2007 Health Policy, pregnant women and children under five are entitled to free medical care. Tanzania is also a signatory to the UN International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which recognises access to healthcare as a fundamental right.

Interviews conducted in Morogoro Region indicated that some pregnant women failed to access services due to inability to pay about Sh30,000 required to begin clinic visits. Others reported being asked to bring items such as gloves, disinfectants and delivery supplies.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, during National Health Week commemorations in Kibiti District, Mchengerwa said such practices would not be tolerated.

“I will not accept to hear that a pregnant woman is denied services, forced to wait or dies due to lack of timely care. This is a violation of the right to healthcare,” he said.

He directed regional and council medical officers to ensure availability of medicines and services, warning that failure to do so would attract disciplinary measures.

The minister said the availability of essential medicines has reached about 90 percent and should be reflected in actual service delivery.

The government is also expanding healthcare infrastructure to bring services closer to communities, including the construction of a regional hospital to serve Rufiji, Kibiti and Mkuranga districts.

He added that more than 3,500 health facilities have been built over the past five years to improve access to services.

Separately, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has reiterated the need to implement the policy of free services for pregnant women, urging health facilities to provide care without unnecessary conditions. Mchengerwa also said the government plans to begin local vaccine production in Mloganzila as part of efforts to strengthen the health sector.