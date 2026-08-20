Telemundo executive, Miami businessman among seven killed in Kenya Safari helicopter crash

Nairobi. A respected Telemundo executive, a prominent Miami businessman and Ecuador’s intelligence chief were among seven people killed when a safari helicopter crashed and burst into flames in northern Kenya on Wednesday.
The helicopter crashed shortly before 9:15am in the rugged foothills of Mount Ololokwe, a popular tourist destination in Samburu County, according to Kenyan authorities.
Footage from the crash site showed smoke, flames and debris scattered across the rocky mountainside, while difficult terrain slowed search and recovery efforts.