UAE restricts travellers from Uganda, DRC and South Sudan over Ebola concerns

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended the issuance of new visas and barred travellers from Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola.

In a joint statement, the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the restrictions took effect at 1pm on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The suspension applies to all new visas, including visit visas, for nationals of the three countries. Under the new regulations, travellers arriving directly from Uganda, the DRC and South Sudan, or those who have transited through the countries, will not be allowed to enter the UAE.

However, an exemption will apply to travellers who have spent more than 21 days outside the affected countries before arriving in the UAE. Cargo operations and transit flights will continue unaffected.

UAE authorities said the measures are precautionary and form part of efforts to strengthen national preparedness in response to developments related to the Ebola virus. The restrictions may be extended depending on the evolving public health situation.

The move comes as Uganda continues to monitor an Ebola outbreak. According to the country's Ministry of Health, 19 confirmed cases had been recorded as of June 6, including 14 imported cases and five Ugandan nationals.

Health authorities reported no new cases in the latest update. Of the confirmed cases, 13 patients remain under treatment, four have recovered and been discharged, while two deaths have been recorded, both involving imported cases.