NBC Dodoma Marathon participants assured of road safety as motorists urged to use alternative routes

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has assured participants and the public of comprehensive security and traffic management measures ahead of the NBC Dodoma Marathon, as organizers confirmed that all preparations for the event have been successfully completed.

The marathon, scheduled for July 26, 2026, at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, is expected to attract more than 13,000 runners, making it one of Tanzania's largest annual sporting and charitable events.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma, the head of the Dodoma Regional Traffic Police Unit, SSP Yusufu Kamota, said the police force has deployed sufficient personnel to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and all road users throughout the event.

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He urged motorists traveling through Dodoma to use the Dodoma Ring Road in order to ease traffic congestion within the city and support the smooth operation of the marathon.

"Motorists who do not have essential travel needs within the city on the day of the marathon are encouraged to avoid using their vehicles to help reduce traffic congestion.

We also urge all participants to strictly follow the designated race routes and official instructions.

Should they encounter any challenges, they should not hesitate to seek assistance from police officers or members of the public," said SSP Kamota.

Meanwhile, NBC Head of Communications and Public Relations, Godwin Semunyu, said the bank, working closely with its partners, has finalized all logistical arrangements to ensure participants enjoy a safe, comfortable, and memorable marathon experience.

"Our priority is to ensure that every participant receives quality services before, during, and after the race. We appreciate the valuable support of our partners in making this event a success," said Semunyu.

He thanked the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) for introducing a special train service departing Dodoma at 7pm on race day, enabling participants travelling to Morogoro and Dar es Salaam to return home conveniently after the event.

Semunyu also acknowledged Vodacom Tanzania for providing complimentary Wi-Fi services during the marathon and strengthening mobile network coverage through additional telecommunications infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the event.

In addition, he commended GSM Group for supplying drinking water and juice to participants, helping runners remain hydrated and energized during the race.

The Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania, Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba (MP), is expected to officiate the event, which aims to raise Sh1 billion to support three key healthcare initiatives: reducing maternal and newborn mortality during childbirth, funding life-saving heart surgeries for children, and strengthening the Bone Marrow Transplant Fund for children living with sickle cell disease.

Over the years, the NBC Dodoma Marathon has evolved into one of Tanzania's flagship sporting events, bringing together thousands of participants while promoting healthy lifestyles and mobilizing resources to improve access to life-saving healthcare services for vulnerable communities.



