Lusaka. Zambia aims to lift economic growth to an average of ​7% over the next three years, ‌building on progress in restructuring its external debt, its finance ministry said.

The government's medium-term ​macroeconomic framework projects growth of 6.0 percent ​in 2027, 7.5 percent in 2028 and ⁠7.1percent in 2029, the finance ministry ​said in a statement on Sunday.

This year's ​budget, presented in September last year, projected growth of 6.4 percent for 2026.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts ​more modest growth of 4.3percent this ​year.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government wanted ‌to ⁠move beyond stabilising the economy to securing more investment, stronger exports and boosting job creation by harnessing sectors like ​mining, energy ​and agriculture.

Musokotwane, ⁠recently reappointed after last month's election, oversaw protracted debt-restructuring negotiations ​after the Southern African copper-producing country ​defaulted ⁠during the COVID pandemic.