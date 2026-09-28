Ngwata, Juma rule Pedal Pursuit as Tanzania’s cycling talent shines

Dar es Salaam. Boniface Ngwata and Jolene Juma emerged as the big winners of the Pedal Pursuit Training Race after claiming the men’s and women’s titles respectively in a fiercely contested event that highlighted the growing depth of cycling talent in Tanzania.

Ngwata, riding for Matambuu, clocked 2:45:30 to win the men’s Elites and U23 category after a tight finish that saw the first three riders record exactly the same time. Gerard Konda of Team Shinyanga was classified second, while Lamerk Marco of Shining Empire took third.

Team Shinyanga’s Kulwa Kayungilo finished fourth in 2:45:31, just one second behind the leading trio, while Frank Mariki of Team Madafu completed the top five in 2:48:31. The official results show that 59 riders started the men’s race.

Juma produced an equally impressive performance in the women’s category, winning in 2:10:32. Regina Doto finished second, only one second behind, while Leona Mbandu took third in 2:10:34. Nicole Collins was fourth in 2:10:35 and Deborah Okito fifth in 2:10:38.

The women’s results meant the leading five riders were separated by only six seconds, underlining the competitive nature of the race.

The official top five in the men’s category were Ngwata, Konda, Marco, Kayungilo and Mariki, while Juma, Doto, Mbandu, Collins and Okito occupied the top five positions in the women’s race.

Pedal Pursuit Training Race chairman Hilary Edward Chuwa congratulated the winners and praised the level of competition displayed by the cyclists, saying the close finishes demonstrated the progress being made through the race series.

Chuwa had earlier said the event was designed to motivate local cyclists, raise the standard of domestic competition and prepare riders for international events. “This is the first race to offer prize money of this magnitude since cycling competitions began in Tanzania. All the prizes we have prepared are cash, totalling Sh12 million,” he said.

The race was organised by the Cycling Association of Tanzania over 102 kilometres, with the official results recording an average speed of 36.98 kilometres per hour.

The men and veterans were scheduled to complete six laps of a 17-kilometre circuit, while women were expected to cover five laps for a total of 85 kilometres.

Chuwa also commended the sponsors and partners for supporting an event that is increasingly becoming an important platform for cyclists to compete and develop. He said greater private-sector involvement would be important in sustaining cycling programs and creating more opportunities for riders. “This is not only about the race and the prizes. We want to build cyclists who can compete at a higher level, and the support from our partners makes that possible,” said Chuwa.

The competition carried a total prize purse of Sh12 million, with Sh1.5 million allocated to the men’s winner and Sh1 million to the women’s champion. Prize money extended to other leading finishers, while additional awards were set aside for the Aggressive Rider and the best tactical team.

The race also underlined the role Pedal Pursuit has played in developing local talent.

Organisers have previously said the competition has been staged more than 15 times over the past two years, with more than 10 cyclists emerging from the program to compete at World Championships in Rwanda, while another 15 represented Tanzania at the African Games in Kenya.

Ngwata is among the cyclists associated with the platform, having previously made an impression internationally.