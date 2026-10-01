Manqoba, Barker turn focus to crucial Kariakoo Derby

Dar es Salaam. After spending the past two weeks on international assignments, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba have now shifted their attention to the October 10 Kariakoo Derby at Uhuru Stadium, with both coaches facing the task of quickly rebuilding their squads ahead of the high stakes encounter.

The international break came at a crucial point in the 2026/2027 NBC Premier League campaign, with the two traditional rivals occupying the top two positions after winning all six of their opening matches.

Yanga lead the standings on 18 points, having scored 16 goals and conceded two, while Simba are second on 18 points after scoring 11 and conceding two. The five goal difference separating the sides means the October 10 encounter could have a direct impact on the order at the top of the table.

The two teams also enter the derby with an existing coaching storyline, as Yanga's Manqoba Mngqithi defeated Simba counterpart Steve Barker in their first competitive meeting.

Mngqithi's Yanga won the Community Shield 1-0 at New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar on August 12, with Albert Kangwanda scoring the decisive goal. The result handed Mngqithi an early trophy and gave him victory in the first tactical contest against Barker.

The October meeting, however, will be a different test, with league points at stake and both coaches having had to manage squads affected by international commitments.

Yanga supplied several players to national teams for the opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches. Taifa Stars included Ibrahim Bacca, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mohammed Hussein, Mudathir Yahya and Selemani Mwalimu, while Mohamed Mussa was also involved with Tanzania's youth set-up.

The defending champions also had a strong foreign representation. Goalkeeper Djigui Diarra was with Mali, Housseine Zakouani with Comoros, Albert Kangwanda with Zambia, Peter Shalulile with Namibia and Duke Abuya with Kenya.

Some of those players accumulated substantial playing time. Bacca, Mwamnyeto and Mohammed Hussein played the full 90 minutes for Taifa Stars against Guinea-Bissau, while Mwalimu played 62 minutes and Mudathir came on for 28 minutes. Diarra also played the full match for Mali, Abuya completed 90 minutes for Kenya, Shalulile played 89 minutes for Namibia, Kangwanda 68 minutes for Zambia and Zakouani 22 minutes for Comoros. Simba, meanwhile, had 10 players called up to various national teams during the break.

Yusuph Kagoma, Morice Abraham and Nathaniel Chilambo joined Taifa Stars, while Inno Loemba represented Congo Brazzaville and goalkeeper Djibrilla Kassali was with Niger. The club also had players involved with Tanzania's Under-23 and Under-20 teams.

Kassali carried the heaviest workload among Simba's senior international contingent, playing 90 minutes for Niger, while Chilambo featured for Taifa Stars. The travelling and recovery demands now add another consideration for Barker as he brings the squad together ahead of the derby.

Simba have already used the international window partly to prepare for the encounter, sending a section of their squad to a 10-day camp in Polokwane, South Africa. Barker is expected to integrate the returning internationals with the players who remained in camp.

At Yanga, Mngqithi is similarly expected to assess the condition of returning internationals while refining his tactical approach for a match that pits the league's top two sides against each other.