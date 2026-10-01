Ex-MPs, deputy ministers take up district commissioner roles









Mwanza. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s latest appointments of district commissioners (DCs) have brought several former MPs and deputy ministers into district-level administration.

The changes, announced on Tuesday, involve 22 new DCs and the transfer of 26 others to different districts.

The reshuffle also affects district executive directors (DEDs), district administrative secretaries and other local government officials, according to the State House statement.

Among the new DCs are former MPs Atupele Mwakibete, Mussa Sima, Stanslaus Mabula, Neema Lugangira, Zaytun Swai and Vita Kawawa.

Mr Mwakibete, a former CCM MP for Busokelo, has been appointed DC for Kilolo. He previously served as Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, responsible for the transport sector.

Mr Sima, a former CCM MP for Singida Urban, is the new DC for Newala. He served as Deputy Minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment Affairs) after his appointment in 2018.

Mr Mabula, a former MP for Nyamagana, becomes DC for Rorya, while Ms Lugangira, a former special-seat MP, becomes DC for Arumeru. Ms Swai, also a former special-seat MP, has been appointed DC for Korogwe, while Mr Kawawa, a former CCM MP for Namtumbo, becomes DC for Hanang. Mr Kawawa previously served as a DC.

The appointments also bring into district administration officials with experience in national politics and the military.

Reactions

Assistant Lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), Samwel John, said the President had constitutional powers to make appointments to public offices in accordance with the law. He said the appointments and transfers could be aimed at improving government performance and aligning district leadership with national priorities.

“Districts are an important level of government policy implementation. District commissioners also chair district security committees and have broad responsibilities in coordinating Government activities,” he said.

He cautioned against viewing transfers automatically as evidence of poor performance.

“A transfer does not necessarily mean that an official failed in the previous area. It could be part of leadership rotation, with the government assessing a leader’s qualifications and deciding that they could perform better elsewhere,” he said.

However, Mr John said the appointments could raise questions about the criteria used to select DCs and assess their performance.

“Questions may arise about the criteria used to select a district commissioner for a particular area and how the accountability and performance of these officials are assessed,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the effect of frequent transfers on continuity in implementing district development plans.

Political and social affairs analyst Kiama Mwaimu welcomed the appointment of younger people to district leadership, saying it would give them valuable experience in public administration.

“The decision has given them an opportunity to gain experience in leadership and public administration. It is now their responsibility to serve the government and carry out their duties,” he said.

Mr Mwaimu said appointing people who had lost parliamentary nominations or elections to Government positions was not unusual, arguing that their experience could still be used in public service.

Another political analyst, Makame Ali, said appointing former parliamentary candidates to district leadership reflected the value attached to their experience.

A Mwanza resident, Martha Gerald, said the changes had brought people with parliamentary and government experience into district administration.

“What changes for them is the nature of their responsibilities. Instead of legislative work in Parliament or helping to oversee a ministry, they now have responsibilities that place them closer to coordinating government activities at district level,” she said.

Other changes

The appointments come as the government continues to adjust its administrative leadership at national and local levels, with district commissioners playing a key role in overseeing government programmes, maintaining coordination among public institutions and chairing district security committees within their respective areas of responsibility.

The reshuffle also affects councils, with 17 new DEDs appointed and others transferred. Among those named are Elikana Zabron in Pangani, Agape Peter Fue in Sengerema, Samson Abas Sanga in Madaba, Warda Abeid Maulid in Kibaha Municipal Council and Charles Ambokile Mwaitega in Mtama.