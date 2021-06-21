Breaking: High Court overturns Fatma Karume ban

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The High Court of Tanzania has overturned the decision of the Advocate Ethics Committee which banned Former TLS President Fatma Karume from practicing on Mainland Tanzania, and ordered that the decision based be referred to the Ethics committee.

This now gives the opportunity to defend herself after she was on September 24 permanently removed her from the roll of advocates.

On September 20, 2020, the Advocates Ethics Committee suspended lawyer Fatma Karume from practising in Mainland over the remarks she made in her submission in a case challenging the appointment of Prof Adelardus Kilangi as Attorney General (AG) of Tanzania.

The committee then, claimed to have found Ms Karume guilty of gross misconduct and ordered that her name be struck from the list of lawyers in Tanganyika.

Fatma Karume was the lawyer in a case filed by Mr Ado Shaibu, then ACT-Wazalendo’s ideology, publicity and public communications secretary and the respondent was the late President John Magufuli.

In the affidavit, Mr Shaibu argued that the appointment of Prof Kilangi was unconstitutional.