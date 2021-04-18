Afroil eyes to create 800 jobs in five years

The plan to increase a number of employees will be realised through increasing of retail outlets from the current 20 to 100 locations by 2026, according to him.

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Afroil Investment Limited, an oil marketing company based in Dar es Salaam is planning to employ the addition of over 800 workers in the next five years.

The company’s executive director Lutfi Binkleb said currently they have 305 experienced employees.

Their employees are spread across their head office and 20 modern fuel stations in 17 regions of Tanzania.

The plan to increase a number of employees would be realised through increasing of retail outlets from the current 20 to 100 locations by 2026, according to him.

"Our focus in the next ten years is to improve our penetration to the petroleum products business in Tanzania by 45 percent through commitment, dedication and hard work," Mr Binkleb told The Citizen yesterday in an exclusive interview.

He said the demand of petroleum products in Tanzania is high and competitive due to growth and expansion of the economy.

Advertisement

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sales in the 2019/20 fiscal year, according to Ewura, stood at 3.5 billion litres which is an increase of 2.5 percent compared to the previous financial year.

In order to ensure that Afroil penetrated into the market, in 2020 they launched their petroleum storage facility in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

It is one of the most modern oil terminals in the region, with a capacity of storing 40 million litres.

“We have hugely invested in high–end equipment with the latest technology to make sure we have a state-of-the-art facility that can cater for local and international clients,” stressed Mr Binkleb.

Currently Afroil has reached eight neighboring countries including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Burundi, Malawi, DRC Congo and Mozambique, with provision of fuel storage and supply.

“Since inception in Tanzania, with the help of our financial partners, we have invested over Sh100 billion. As we embark on further growth, we anticipate to inject more money.”

Asked on the problems they were grappling with in the sector, he said, there were no major challenges.

“Since our inception, we have been getting full support and guidance from all government institutions,” he said while citing the Ewura and Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA).

Late last month, the company’s quality management and occupational health and safety management systems became compliant with the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (Iso).

The Iso certification, Mr Binkleb said, had helped them to have thorough business processes and the ability to define responsibilities for quality control as well as relaying those specifications to employees.

He said they also have valuable metrics such as on-time delivery of quality services and products to their customers.

“The Iso process has helped us improve customer experience whereby our customers are served timely and professionally in a diligent manner,” noted Mr Mr Binkleb.



