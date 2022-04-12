Diamond Platnumz in another deal with Airtel Tanzania

The signing according to observers will surely echo changing times with the two artistes having worked with competing top brands in Tanzania in the past.

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platinum was on Monday night named Airtel Tanzania’s brand ambassador as the telecom company rolled out its nationwide 4G campaign.

Also named by the telco in a similar capacity was comedian Joti at an occasion held at the Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam.

The announcement reverberated across the country becoming one of the hottest topic on social media.

Though the value of the endorsement was not immediately revealed, it is believed to be in hundreds of millions given the previous deals that the popular crooner has signed elsewhere.

The signing according to observers will surely echo changing times with the two artistes having worked with competing top brands in Tanzania in the past.

As part of Diamond Platnumz multiple endorsements, he was previously with Vodacom Tanzania whereas Joti on the other hand has been a key figure with Tigo Tanzania.

Speaking at an event to launch the campaign, Airtel Tanzania’s Managing Director Dinesh Balsingh said that Airtel Tanzania has significantly invested in the rollout of the 4G network.

“We are committed to deliver the best network connectivity across the country with faster download and upload speeds, reliable network coverage and to further expand and densify coverage of our 4G network. Fast reliable internet will unlock great digital opportunities for our customers,” he said.

He added: To enable our customers to experience our unmatched 4G network, we are constantly innovating our products to deliver more value and enrich their lives. For instance, we recently extended benefits and validity of our data bundles to enable our customers enjoy our super 4G network. This is yet another reason to switch to Airtel Supa 4G!

Speaking at the ceremony an elated Diamond Platnumz said, "We urge our customers to switch to Airtel Supa 4G network experience.

Airtel Network Tanzania PLC has announced nationwide rollout of its Airtel Supa 4G network, which aims to deliver a faster, reliable internet experience to its customers.

The firm has completed roll out of over 80 percent of sites to Supa 4G network in all the key towns, villages and regions of the country, to enable customers to enjoy fast internet speeds and will continue to invest to roll out 4G data network across Tanzania.

“We have also significantly increased our coverage by increasing number of sites in the rural areas as our commitment to provide affordable mobile services to all Tanzanians,” said the Managing Director.