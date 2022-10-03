Government: Guidelines on CSR in the pipeline

Geita. The government is preparing guidelines that will make all investors to implement community social responsibility (CSR) projects to the full expectation of the government and benefit the communities around the mining areas.

This was said by the Minister for Minerals Doto Biteko who visited Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) to witness how the new gold mining projects are being executed in the mine site in Geita region, yesterday.

(GGML) is the leading mining company in Tanzania and Africa in general in full implementation of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

“Under the current arrangements, it’s the company that decides what to do to the people and some firms have been taking advantage of the loose environment to escape,” said Dr Biteko.

However, he appreciated GGML for implementing the CSR programmes which he described as satisfactory.

“Let us be honest, in this country the company that does well in CSR in the minerals industry is GGML. They have done a good job,” he said.

“The company has been cooperating with the citizens in the provision of various services to the communities surrounding it, especially in the construction schools and medical facilities so that the communities get better services.”

He said his visit was aimed at seeing the state of the mines after the firm moved from open-pit mining to underground mining.

“We are happy that the mine has worked hard to keep production at the required level.”

On his part, AngloGold vice president for sustainability in Ghana and Tanzania, Mr Simon Shayo said the company will continue to cooperate with the surrounding communities to build good relations.

“This mine has been an open pit mine for 15 years, from 2002 to 2015 when we started to move downwards, until today we have big projects,” he pointed out.

He said 70 percent of the company’s procurement is used to buy local products and services.

Commenting during the visit, Geita Urban MP Mr Constantine Kanyasu (CCM) said he wanted to see locals engaged in the mining value chain by supplying services to the miners.