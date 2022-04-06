Ticts celebrates record monthly performance

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (Ticts) has achieved its highest ever monthly performance record of 61,236 containers in March on the back of a peak season of agricultural exports and strong local and transit demand.

This also comes a month after Ticts handled the largest cargo exchange ever in Tanzania on Hapag Lloyd’s MV Mombasa Express with more than 6,600 containers.

As ports globally work to relieve Covid-19 related congestion, the workforce at Ticts rose to the challenge, shattering the previous monthly record of 57,616 containers which was set in September 2020.

“This new record is testament to the ongoing investment into the port, as Ticts and its parent company Hutchison Ports continue to invest in equipment, system enhancements and employee training,” said the company in a statement.

Ticts has ongoing investment programme worth Sh12.5 billion in new equipment including rubber-tyred gantry cranes and reach stackers in this quarter alone.

Ticts current performance is now almost triple the 21,000 containers per month when Hutchison Ports entered the Tanzanian market

Advertisement

Hutchison Ports managing director for Middle East and Africa Andy Tsoi said; “We are very proud of our Ticts team. While this record throughput is excellent news for the country, our team needed to step up to meet this unprecedented demand. Inevitably, there were delays, but our shareholders continue to mobilize resources to further optimize operations at the port. Over the past several months, we have procured additional equipment and brought in an overseas team to help support the local team who was leading these efforts.”

Acting Ticts chief executive officer Matt Clifft said; “Much credit goes to the dedicated and hardworking team here at Ticts. We managed to overcome a number of obstacles, and our team is already energized to break this newly established record.”