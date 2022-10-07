Washington-based research platform names three best PR firms

Dar es Salaam. Washington DC-based independent market research platform, Clutch has named three highly-rated Business to Business (B2B) advertising and public relations companies in Tanzania for 2022.

The companies, which were during the period given a five star rate, include Koncept, Serengeti Bytes and Wegrow Agency Limited.

Clutch sales development manager Tim Wells said in a press release availed to media yesterday that the 2022 Clutch Leaders Awards encourages this important element of the business ecosystem.

The leaders, he expounded, are identified following extensive research into several criteria which hinge on user feedback and industry reputation.

“These awards are an organic effort in helping SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) receive the recognition they deserve and grow faster,” said Mr Wells.

He went on saying: “Our hope is to encourage more people to start their businesses and change the world with their unique voice.”

Koncept Group founder and Chief Executive Officer Krantz Mwantepele said: “this recognition motivates us to do our best and continue to deliver quality service.”

This is not the first time Koncept has received a prestigious award from a prestigious organisation.

In 2019 and 2021 the company received the same recognition from Clutch.

“We are honored to be recognised as a Clutch B2B leader in the field of advertising and public relations for the third time,” said the Koncept boss.

Mr Krantz said his company appreciates any and all feedback from its clients.

“It helps us improve our services and make sure the experience is optimal end to end. That’s why we love receiving Clutch reviews,” said Mr Mwantepele.

“They allow our clients to gauge our impact along the lines of quality of service, attention to project timelines, as well as overall cost-effectiveness.”

In the category of content marketing and mobile app development Clutch named Tanzania Tech as the leading service provider in the country.