Zanzibar: First commercial centre at Fumba Town set to open

Zanzibar. The first commercial centre at Fumba Town is set for opening tomorrow.

Known as ‘The Pavilion’, the commercial centre will provide diverse services such as retail, offices, food and beverage, medical and sports facilities, according to the CEO of CPS Limited, Sebastian Dietzold. A specialist contractor for interior solutions, CPS Limited is the one that works on the Fumba Town project.

According to Mr Dietzold, the commercial centre is built to support residents and community living around Fumba by providing high-quality services.

The town has a beautiful 1.5km seafront and is located only 15 minutes south of the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

Mr Dietzold said the company has already completed hundreds of modern residential and commercial units and welcomes investors from around the globe to this stunning island full of opportunities.

