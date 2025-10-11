CCM pledges economic empowerment for Mara residents

Musoma. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has pledged to empower Mara residents economically through a comprehensive plan to create opportunities for youth, women, and small traders.

Addressing thousands at Karume Grounds in Musoma on Thursday, October 9, 2025, President Hassan said CCM’s focus is to equip citizens to transform their livelihoods and secure a brighter future.

“Here in Mara, what is missing is real economic empowerment. That is exactly what we will do,” she said to loud applause.

“Through national programmes, we are building modern bus terminals and markets so traders can work in safe and reliable spaces,” she added.

She noted access to capital remains a challenge. “When I launched my campaign, I pledged a special fund for small traders, starting with Sh200 billion.”

“Young people of Musoma, get ready. Tell us the businesses you want to pursue. With markets, bus stands, and empowerment funds, jobs will be created,” she added.

President Hassan assured that her government would formalise small businesses to ensure recognition and access to benefits.

“We will ensure every small business is registered and protected, so entrepreneurs can enjoy equal opportunities with large firms,” she said.

She pledged increased investment in irrigation farming, noting that her administration had begun with irrigation projects and declaring that these ventures would be expanded in the next term.

“We shall build schemes and dams to increase output. We will also support fish farming through ponds and cages to raise incomes,” she said.

Local farmers welcomed the pledge. “If irrigation expands here, our lives will change. We depend on rainfall, but with dams and schemes, we can farm year‑round and sell more produce,” said Musoma Rural farmer, Mr Emmanuel John.

The CCM presidential flagbearer stressed that infrastructure is key to unlocking Mara’s potential, highlighting Musoma Airport as a priority.

“This airport must be modernised. Funds have been allocated, but we will expand it so that bigger planes can land here. This will boost trade and tourism,” she said.

She vowed to revive neglected port facilities: “We cannot allow ports to lie idle. With MV Mwanza built to connect Mwanza, Musoma, and Uganda, we will revive these ports to boost trade.”

Furthermore, she also promised the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) linking Musoma to Tanga, Moshi, and Arusha to bring an economic revolution to the region.

Mara residents welcomed the promise of better infrastructure: “If Musoma gets an expanded airport and a reliable railway, investors will come and our children will have jobs,” said a trader from Musoma, Anna Michael.

President Hassan urged Mara residents to stand united behind CCM despite the presence and influence of opposition politics.

“But let me say clearly, CCM cannot be defeated. On October 29, let us all vote for CCM. Our manifesto is not empty promises; it is a plan to build Tanzanians’ dignity,” she said.

CCM Vice‑Chairman (Mainland), Mr Stephen Wassira, echoed the appeal, saying CCM faces no real threat.

“We compete only with those who have chosen to play the game. Those who feared the game are not in it, and we cannot help them,” he said.

During the rally, some members of opposition parties defected to CCM including the former ACT‑Wazalendo Tarime Urban parliamentary candidate Jackson Kagoye and Mwita Nyahiri, once Chadema’s youth publicity secretary for Tarime Rural.

“I sought election in 2020 through CCM, later left, but seeing what President Samia has done, I realised I had taken the wrong turn. I am back to strengthen CCM and give her victory,” said Mr Kagoye.

Mr Nyahiri said, “I rejoined CCM to build my nation. As a young patriot, I want to see Tanzania grow. To my fellow youth, let us join Samia and build our country, not hand in hand with wrongdoing.”

Many residents expressed optimism, including Musoma food vendor Mariam Achieng, who said she was encouraged by the promise of funds for small traders.

“With Sh200 billion, women like me can access capital to grow our businesses. This is what we have been waiting for,” she said.

Boda boda rider, Mr Paul Chacha, said he felt hopeful about job creation.