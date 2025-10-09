Tanzanian engineer behind Zanzibar power stabilisation pushes for more Diaspora investment

Unguja. When President Hussein Ali Mwinyi cut the ribbon to launch Zanzibar’s new electricity stabilisation system last week, the moment symbolised more than just an engineering milestone.

It was also the story of a Tanzanian who left home almost 30 years ago, built a career in the United States, and then returned to prove that the diaspora can deliver strategic projects of national importance.

At the heart of the project is Erick Kasalika, an electrical engineer whose company designed and installed the Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) stabilisation system that now ensures a more reliable flow of power across the Isles.

The success of the project has been hailed as a turning point for Zanzibar’s energy sector — and for Kasalika, it represents the fulfilment of a personal mission.

“This project was about more than stabilizing power,” he says. “It was about proving that Tanzania’s diaspora can bring home not only resources but also global experience, skills, and networks. A country cannot be built by foreigners alone. It must be built by its own people.”

From Dar es Salaam to Kansas and back

Kasalika’s story begins in Dar es Salaam, where he was born, before moving through Tanzania’s renowned schools: Dodoma Amani Primary, Tabora Boys, Kibaha Secondary and Tambaza High.

In the 1990s, like many ambitious young Tanzanians, he left for the United States in search of higher education and professional opportunities.

“I trained as an electrical engineer in the U.S. become professional engineer and began my career at Cessna Aircraft- Textron Company before moving into the American utility industry,”

After finished he Graduate School specialised in Power Systems he recalls. “Eventually, I started my own company, which I have now run for more than 15 years.”

But despite a successful career abroad, Kasalika never stopped thinking about Tanzania. His dream was to return and invest in the infrastructure that he believed would determine the nation’s future.

“Whenever I came home, I saw the potential — in energy, in construction, in water systems. Tanzania has enormous opportunities. What was missing was trust in local and diaspora expertise.”

Struggles breaking through

Kasalika’s path back into Tanzania’s infrastructure sector was anything but smooth. Despite his international credentials, he found himself sidelined in favor of large foreign contractors.

“Many of the big projects were awarded to foreign companies. As a local or a diaspora company, it was a challenge to be trusted. Sometimes people believed a foreigner could do a better job than someone who grew up here,” he says with a sigh.

Among the projects that stung were subcontracting roles in mega-initiatives like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project.

Local and diaspora firms, he argues, were often given only minor roles while foreign companies took the lead.

“I call those experiences my wake-up calls,” he says. “They showed me how the system worked — and why we need to raise the bar in terms of professionalism, transparency, and persistence. If you give up at the first disappointment, you miss the bigger opportunities.”

Delivering for Zanzibar

Persistence eventually paid off. His company secured the contract for the Zanzibar Voltage Stabilization which includes STATCOM, Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVR) and Capacitors Banks project in Zanzibar, a sophisticated system that stabilizes the grid and ensures households and businesses receive steady electricity.

For an island economy long plagued by power interruptions, the impact has been immediate. Shops, hotels, and factories now report fewer outages.

Families and Hotels are no longer have to rely as heavily on backup generators. And for Kasalika, the praise from President Hussein Mwinyi at the project’s inauguration was more than symbolic — it was validation.

“This project shows that the diaspora can deliver,” he says proudly. “We bring with us the discipline and exposure of working in highly competitive environments abroad, and we can adapt that knowledge to Tanzania’s needs.”

Lessons for Diaspora investors

Kasalika believes his journey holds lessons for other Tanzanians living abroad who dream of contributing to their country’s development. His first lesson is resilience.

“You will face disappointment, but that’s part of business. The important thing is to find the right people to work with and remain open-minded. You can’t expect everything to work smoothly the first time,” he says.

The second lesson is to break out of the “comfort zone” that many diaspora professionals fall into.

“It’s easier to stay in the U.S. or Europe, where systems work and you feel safe. But if you really want to make a difference — and build something lasting — the opportunities are greater here in Tanzania. There is more space to innovate and more demand for solutions.”

The third lesson is trust in one’s own ability.

“It’s not about color or nationality. It’s about competence. If you can succeed in the U.S. or Europe, you can succeed anywhere, including Tanzania. What we need to fight is the mindset that foreigners are always better.”

A call for policy change

Beyond individual effort, Kasalika believes the Tanzanian government must do more to embrace diaspora investment. He points to other African countries — Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda — that have built strong frameworks for harnessing the skills and capital of their diaspora communities.

“Sometimes we are made to feel that being diaspora is a bad word, but it isn’t. We are Tanzanians who saw opportunities abroad and now want to bring that experience home. If doors are opened wider, we can do even more,” he says.

He suggests policies that would create more favorable conditions for diaspora businesses: fairer procurement systems, stronger protections for local contractors, and clear incentives for diaspora investors.

“If we can level the playing field, I am confident more Tanzanians abroad will return and invest.”

Looking ahead

Kasalika is not stopping with Zanzibar. His company is already engaged in construction projects in Dar es Salaam, and he has his eyes on opportunities in engineering, renewable energy, construction, water systems, and technology.

“There are more opportunities to make an impact here than in the U.S.,” he says confidently. “And you can build something that truly changes people’s lives.”

He dreams of a future where Tanzania no longer depends heavily on foreign companies for its major infrastructure. Instead, he envisions a vibrant ecosystem where local and diaspora firms drive development.

“It’s about restoring pride. We need to believe that Tanzanians — whether at home or abroad — have the capacity to build this country. That’s what motivates me every day.”

A role model for a new generation

As Tanzania charts its path toward middle-income status, stories like Kasalika’s highlight the untapped potential of its diaspora. His success in stabilizing Zanzibar’s electricity grid has already made a tangible difference in people’s lives. But perhaps his greater contribution is as a role model — proof that Tanzanians abroad can return, invest, and succeed.

For young engineers, entrepreneurs, and students studying overseas, his message is simple: Don’t wait for perfect conditions. Come home, bring your skills, and build something meaningful.