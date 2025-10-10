How social media platforms turn ‘Winga’ into serious business players

Dar es Salaam. For decades, Kariakoo has been Tanzania’s heartbeat of trade, a bustling market where traders and buyers haggle over clothes, shoes, and cosmetics.

But today, a smartphone has become more powerful than a shop in Kariakoo.

With only an internet connection and good camera, a growing class of young online brokers popularly known as Winga in Swahili, are rewriting the rules of business in the country.

According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), the country had over 54.1 million internet users as of June 2025. And for Winga, this digital audience has become their customer base.

Many Winga source their products from Kariakoo, where wholesale traders offer clothing, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories at affordable prices.

According to Thabit Abdul, who runs a thrift fashion page, his business depends less on location and more on how fast he posts online.

“I usually go to Kariakoo a few times a week. I look for clothes and shoes that are unique but affordable. Then I post them on Instagram and WhatsApp. Most of the time, my items sell the same day,” he explained.

On the other hand, handmade jewellery seller, Sofia Gidion, shared a similar experience, saying she turned Instagram and TikTok into her shopfront after graduation.

“At first, I thought I’d just share pictures with friends, but soon I had messages from people asking to buy. Now, a good month brings Sh300,000 to Sh800,000. I don’t pay rent, and my phone is enough to run the business,” she said.

Like many others, Fatma Saidi built her thrift fashion brand by buying from Kariakoo traders and reselling online.

“I find unique pieces, buy them cheaply, and then sell them online. Social media lets me reach buyers quickly without needing a physical shop,” she noted. She added that shipping was no longer a barrier.

“Sometimes I package orders and use local couriers, and other times I use DHL, so I don’t need to be a big company to send products abroad,” she shared

Kariakoo phone seller Suleiman Mussa said the business model is now popular with students.

“We work with young people, many of them university students, who buy phones or accessories and resell them to their peers. It helps them generate income, and the demand keeps growing,” he said.

Mr Mussa noted that many of his customers follow his WhatsApp status updates to check new arrivals, and most products sell within hours.

Not every Winga journey is smooth. Riziki Hassan, who sells clothing online, said one of her biggest challenges was friends and relatives asking for discounts or taking products on credit. “Once people see you posting items online, they assume it’s easy to give things for free or on credit. But when they don’t pay back, the business suffers,” she said.

Riziki explained that success depended on understanding customers. “This business has no physical shop. It’s just you, your phone, and your social media pages. The most important thing is to know your customers, have a good phone with a strong camera, and stay online with internet data all the time,” she shared

While many started with thrift goods from Kariakoo, some Winga now directly import items from abroad.

Small shipments from China, Dubai, India, and even the United States are making their way into Tanzania through individual dealers.

Their shops remain Instagram reels, TikTok videos, WhatsApp statuses, and Facebook stories, where promotion drives sales.

Judith James, once a Kariakoo-based Winga, now imports her own products.

“I no longer rely heavily on local shops. I started small, studied the game, and today I import directly,” she said. She credited social media for this transformation.

“Social media has made it possible for us to grow beyond just reselling. It allows us to run real businesses, connect directly with customers, and become independent,” she explained.

Technology analyst Dominic Dismas believes Winga are changing the way Tanzanians think about shopping.

“Consumers are no longer limited to shop hours or specific locations. With a smartphone, they can shop at midnight, compare prices instantly, and interact directly with sellers. That’s a revolution,” he said.

The smartphone has become the new storefront, with every post a potential sale.