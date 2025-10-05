CCM showcases four years of achievements as Samia launches campaign in Lake Zone

Dodoma. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has outlined key achievements delivered by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her four years in office, ahead of her campaign launch in the Lake Zone on September 7, 2025.

Updating journalists on the campaign trail, CCM’s Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kinan Kihongosi, said flagship projects in the Lake Zone embody the party’s commitment to lasting development.

He cited the recently inaugurated Kigongo–Busisi Bridge, also known as the JPM Bridge, which was completed at a cost of over Sh700 billion. “This bridge is a symbol of progress. It connects people, opens up trade, and stands as a testimony of our promise to deliver,” said Mr Kihongosi.

He further noted investments in Lake Victoria’s transport and trade infrastructure, including the purchase of an ambulance boat to enhance healthcare services and a clean water project aimed at serving communities for generations.

Highlighting the fishing industry as a key economic driver for the Lake Zone, Mr Kihongosi said CCM’s manifesto commits to further initiatives over the next five years to benefit thousands of households. “Fishing is life for many families. We have laid out concrete plans to boost the sector and secure better livelihoods,” he said.

Providing statistics on the campaign so far, he revealed that 21 regions have hosted rallies, with 77 campaign meetings attracting more than 14.6 million participants, and a further 31.6 million people following online.

“The turnouts are impressive. They reflect the trust and confidence Tanzanians have in our presidential candidate. We now call upon the people of the Lake Zone to come out in great numbers and hear directly from President Samia Suluhu Hassan,” said Mr Kihongosi.

He praised the peaceful nature of the campaign, commending CCM supporters for their discipline and unity. “Since the start of our campaign, our candidate has demonstrated dignity and responsibility. We must all safeguard the unity and peace that define our nation,” he stressed.

Mr Kihongosi reiterated that peace and harmony remain at the heart of CCM’s message. “Where there is peace, there is progress. Choosing Samia means choosing peace, unity, love, and solidarity. That is what CCM stands for,” he affirmed.

He also emphasised the importance of educating younger generations about the nation’s development journey. “Many young people were born into an era of roads, schools, and services, but they may not understand the struggles it took to reach this stage. We have a duty to teach history and remind everyone of our journey,” he said.