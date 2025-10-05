The Citizen’s Julius Maricha honoured at 2024 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian journalist Julius Maricha of The Citizen newspaper has been named second runner-up in the African Growth Story category at the 2024 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism.

The prestigious ceremony took place in South Africa on October 2, 2025, celebrating Maricha’s outstanding storytelling in portraying Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

A certificate signed by Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Hanratty, commended Maricha’s “vibrant journalism,” noting that it plays “an instrumental role in telling the story of economic growth and development on the African continent.”

Established in 1974, the Sanlam Awards mark their 50th anniversary this year, honouring exceptional financial journalists across print, broadcast, and online platforms throughout Africa.

With a total prize pool exceeding R700,000 (approximately Sh105 million), the awards recognise excellence in reporting on business, economic challenges, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

Jointly sponsored by Sanlam and Santam, this year’s awards attracted entries from across the continent, celebrating journalistic excellence that highlights Africa’s resilience and innovation.

Maricha’s achievement places him among a select group of journalists capturing both the opportunities and challenges shaping Africa’s growth story.

At The Citizen, a leading English-language daily known for its robust business and development coverage, he has gained recognition for crafting compelling features that connect local experiences to continental trends.

This latest honour adds to Maricha’s growing list of accolades. In May 2025, he was recognised at the inaugural Samia Kalamu Awards, organised by the Tanzania Media Women’s Association (Tamwa) in partnership with the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

President Samia Suluhu Hassan personally presented him with the National Special Award for Best Journalist in Clean Cooking Energy Reporting, acknowledging his reporting on sustainable energy solutions benefiting rural communities.

Reflecting on his recognition, Maricha said: “To be honoured by Africa’s longest-running financial journalism awards is a profound privilege. Being recognised in the African Growth Story category carries deep patriotic meaning—it highlights Tanzania’s economic and business progress on an international stage.”

Mwananchi Communications Limited Executive Editor Mpoki Thomson congratulated him, saying: “Maricha’s recognition reflects our dedication to impactful journalism that addresses issues of public importance across multiple sectors. We are proud of his achievements and confident he will continue to shine beyond Tanzania.”