Residents live in fear as elephants raid villages in Tanzania’s Simiyu Region

Meatu. Residents of Sakasaka Ward in Meatu District, Simiyu Region, have expressed fear and distress following repeated elephant invasions from Maswa Game Reserve, which have endangered lives, destroyed property and caused injuries and deaths.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi on October 5, 2025, locals said the problem has persisted for years, forcing some families to relocate to avoid attacks.

Samson Mathias, a resident of Sakasaka village, said elephants often cross the reserve’s boundaries, raiding homes and farms.

“Elephants break houses, destroy crops, and even kill people. Some residents have moved away out of fear. We urge the government to take urgent action,” he said.

Ramadhani Said added that most attacks occur at night. “We cannot sleep. When elephants invade, they destroy property and eat crops, and we have to chase them ourselves to reduce damage, which is dangerous,” he explained.

Mathias Nghumbu suggested erecting specialised fences to prevent elephants from entering settlements and recommended keeping bees around the reserve’s perimeter, a method proven effective elsewhere due to elephants’ fear of bees.

CCM council candidate for Sakasaka Ward, Emanuel Maliganya, said elephant attacks have caused four deaths in the past five years. “If elected for a second term, I will work with the government to find a permanent solution. Wildlife ranger posts are already being built, and local youth have received training to manage elephants safely,” he stated.

The Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa) confirmed measures are underway, including increasing ranger patrols and installing equipment to track elephants leaving the reserve.

Speaking on behalf of the Maswa Reserve warden, Omary Khalid, said: “We recognise the challenges facing Sakasaka residents. We plan to increase patrols and strengthen collaboration between wildlife officers and neighbouring villages. We also encourage elephant-friendly methods, such as beekeeping and chilli farms.”

Tawa urged residents to report early signs of elephant movements so rangers can intervene promptly and reduce damage.