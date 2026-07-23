Court concludes housing dispute between top cops Kova, Nzowa

Arusha. The Court of Appeal has concluded a long-standing government house dispute between former senior police officers Suleimani Kova and Godfrey Nzowa, confirming that Mr Kova was qualified and entitled to purchase the house located in Sekei, Arusha.
However, the court gave Mr Nzowa victory on one point after setting aside the order requiring him to pay Mr Kova $200 per month, stating that the intermediate profits claim was not proved by sufficient evidence.
The decision was delivered on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, by a three-judge panel comprising Justices Gerald Ndika, Omar Othman Makungu, and Mustafa Ismail, in an appeal filed by Mr Nzowa against Mr Kova, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, and the Attorney General.