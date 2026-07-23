New twist as University of Dodoma lecturer Kaijage now faces terrorism charge

Dodoma. The legal saga involving University of Dodoma (Udom) lecturer Melkisedeki Kaijage has taken a new turn after prosecutors upgraded his charge to terrorism.

Mr Kaijage has been in police custody since July 8, 2026, when he was initially arrested for allegedly inciting public protests, an offence for which he was denied bail.

In response, the University of Dodoma Academic Staff Association (Udomasa) filed an application seeking his release on bail, which was heard on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Following the hearing regarding the July 7 incitement allegations, the court issued guidelines enabling Mr Kaijage to secure bail.

However, as defence lawyers and Udomasa officials processed the court judgment to execute his release, authorities substituted the charge.

Udomasa Chairman, Dr Gerald Shija, confirmed that the academic now faces a non-bailable terrorism charge and has been transferred from police custody to Isanga Prison.

“Yesterday, we received information that Mr Kaijage was taken to court. Upon arrival, we discovered he had already been remanded on a new charge of terrorism,” said Dr Shija.

The severe charge presents significant legal hurdles for his family and colleagues regarding bail eligibility.