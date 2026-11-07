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Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement
Prime
Court orders Attorney General joined to case challenging media ban
Saturday, November 07, 2026
- 4 min read
By
Janeth Mushi
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Lissu’s four-year sentence draws international criticism, raises questions over Tanzania’s democracy
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