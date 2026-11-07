Court orders Attorney General joined to case challenging media ban









Arusha. The High Court's Tabora Sub-Registry has directed five advocates who filed a constitutional petition challenging a ban on speaking to the media within court premises to join the Attorney General (AG) as a necessary party.

The court also dismissed a preliminary objection raised by the petitioners challenging the representation of the respondents by state attorneys.

The decision was delivered on Thursday, November 5, 2026, by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Mwanabaraka Mnyukwa (presiding), Ruth Massam and Martha Mpaze.

Advocates Nyaronyo Kicheere, Sisty Massawe, Emmanuel Chengula, Paul Kisabo and Alphonce Lusako against the Chief Justice of Tanzania, the Principal Judge and the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) filed constitutional Case No. 23438 of 2026.

Basis of the suit

The petitioners are challenging a directive allegedly issued by the Chief Justice, the Principal Judge and TLS prohibiting advocates from addressing the press within court premises.

They contend that the ban infringes Articles 13(1), (2) and (4); 18(a), (b), (c) and (d); 26(1) and (2); and 29(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1977, which guarantee fundamental rights and freedoms.

The advocates are seeking a declaration that lawyers have the legal right to speak to journalists within court premises, provided they comply with the law.

They argue that regulatory authorities should address individual cases of professional misconduct rather than impose a blanket restriction on all practitioners.

Arguments from both sides

Before hearing the substantive petition, the court raised the issue of the AG's non-joinder and invited both parties to make submissions.

Lead counsel for the petitioners, Mr Jebra Kambole, argued that the AG's exclusion was deliberate because the petition was not brought against the government or an executive body.

He submitted that the Judiciary is an autonomous arm of the State, making the AG's joinder unnecessary.

In response, Senior State Attorney Daniel Nyakiha argued that Section 26 of the Attorney General's Office Act requires the AG to be joined, adding that his absence rendered the petition defective.

Mr Kambole also objected to state attorneys representing the Chief Justice and the Principal Judge, arguing that judicial independence requires the Judiciary to engage its own legal counsel.

Mr Nyakiha countered that judicial officers are public servants whom the AG is legally mandated to represent.

The ruling

Delivering the ruling, Justice Mpaze said the petitioners' preliminary objection was dismissed because it failed to meet the required threshold.

The bench explained that a preliminary objection must strictly concern points of law that can be determined without evaluating evidence or exercising judicial discretion.

"Merely citing constitutional provisions does not automatically render an argument suitable for determination by way of preliminary objection," the court ruled, adding that the petitioners remained free to raise the issue through the proper procedural channels.

On the joinder of the AG, the panel ruled that the government's chief legal adviser was a necessary party to ensure that all matters in dispute were fully adjudicated.

"The essential matter is whether his presence is required so that the Court can fully decide disputed issues and grant requested relief," the bench held, noting that courts have inherent powers to join necessary parties suo motu.

The petitioners were consequently ordered to amend their petition to include the AG before the main case could proceed.

Background

According to court filings, the dispute arose after the in-charge resident magistrate of the Iringa Resident Magistrate's Court notified stakeholders on August 5, 2026, that advocates were prohibited from speaking to the media within court premises.

On August 12, 2026, High Court Registrar C.M. Tengwa issued a similar communication to lawyers and the public.