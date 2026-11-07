Tanzania, UNDP commit Sh5.2 billion to community-led environmental projects

Dar es Salaam. The government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have committed Sh5.2 billion to support 49 community-led environmental projects across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, targeting conservation, biodiversity protection and climate action.

The grants, amounting to $2 million under the eighth operational phase of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP), are expected to directly benefit approximately 6,000 people.

Speaking at the grant agreement signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam on Friday, November 6, 2026, the Permanent Secretary in the Vice-President's Office (Environment and Constitutional Affairs), Dr Richard Muyungi, said the government had maintained its financial commitment to the programme despite a reduction in international funding.

He said the government had decided to retain its Sh5.2 billion contribution to ensure communities continued benefiting from the initiative.

“Although funding under GEF-9 has declined globally, the government has decided that resources for the Small Grants Programme should not decrease. We have maintained the Sh5.2 billion so that communities can continue receiving support,” he said.

Dr Muyungi said the programme had demonstrated the value of community-owned projects, citing water supply initiatives supported by UNDP in the early 2000s that continued to benefit residents.

He cited a project at Mgana Catholic Parish, where wells constructed to improve water availability for pilgrims were still supplying water more than two decades later.

“This is what I have learnt from these projects: they are sustainable because communities are involved through their organisations and the initiatives respond to their actual needs,” he said.

The eighth phase attracted more than 800 applications, from which 49 organisations were selected.

Dr Muyungi urged the beneficiaries to consider themselves representatives of all applicants and demonstrate how community-led initiatives could deliver lasting results.

He also called for transparency, proper use of funds and stronger collaboration among organisations implementing similar projects to facilitate knowledge-sharing and reduce implementation costs.

UNDP Resident Representative Shigeki Komatsubara said the selection reflected the organisations' grassroots connections and ability to translate local knowledge into practical environmental solutions.

“Your projects carry a unique significance. We chose you because of your deep roots on the ground, your local knowledge and the trust you have built within your communities,” he said.

He said that by 2025, the programme had committed more than $13 million from GEF and other partners, supporting over 440 community-led projects across Tanzania.

Under the current country strategy, which runs until 2028, the programme prioritises the Serengeti ecosystem, Central Tanzania, particularly Dodoma, and Zanzibar's Jozani ecosystem.

However, 30 percent of its resources are reserved for projects outside these areas.

Speaking on behalf of the 49 beneficiary organisations, a representative whose name could not be found immediately pledged to implement the projects with integrity, transparency and accountability.

“We commit to ensuring that women, young people and persons with disabilities participate meaningfully and benefit from these initiatives,” said the representative.