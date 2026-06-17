Seven charged over theft of 2,800 litres of crude oil worth Sh26 million, denied bail

Dar es Salaam. A fuel tank supervisor and six co-accused have appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court facing three charges, including leading an organised criminal gang, theft, and money laundering, in connection with the alleged theft of 2,800 litres of crude oil valued at Sh26 million belonging to Mikoani Edible Oil and Detergents Limited.

The accused are a fuel tank supervisor, Mr Kassim Kongwa, 43, a casual labourer employed by Azania Company, Mr Hemed Abdallah, 30, and Mr Hassan Kimoge, 42.

Others are Mr Juma Issah, 43, Mr Halfan Halfan, popularly known as Ruba, a factory operator, Ms Maria Gulaba, and a security guard, Mr Jafar Molel.

The seven were arraigned on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Economic Crimes Case No. 13513 of 2026.

State Attorney Winiwa Kasala read the charges before Principal Resident Magistrate Anna Magutu.

Before the charges were read, Magistrate Magutu informed the accused that they were not required to enter pleas as the court lacks jurisdiction to hear economic crimes cases unless special authorisation is granted.

She further noted that the money laundering charge facing all seven accused is non-bailable under Tanzanian law, meaning they will remain in custody pending completion of investigations.

According to the prosecution, between June 2 and June 4, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, the accused allegedly formed and led a criminal syndicate with the intent to commit offences.

They are also alleged to have stolen 2,800 litres of crude oil on June 4, 2026, at Moringe Street in Temeke District, property belonging to Mikoani Edible Oil and Detergents Limited.

In the third count, all seven are charged with money laundering for allegedly acquiring and possessing the crude oil while knowing it had been obtained through theft.

The prosecution told the court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing and requested a further mention date.