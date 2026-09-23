Tanzania Court of Appeal frees man and co-accused sentenced to hang for father's murder









Arusha. Mr Paulo Malale and co-accused Jumanne Sahani have escaped the gallows after the Court of Appeal overturned their death sentences and ordered their immediate release, citing fatal flaws in the prosecution's evidence.

The pair had been sentenced to hang by the High Court Shinyanga Registry on December 12, 2023, after being found guilty of murdering Malale Muswa, Mr Paulo’s biological father, on August 31, 2021, in Nyabusalu Village, Kahama District.

Initially, the High Court relied on medical evidence, the last-seen doctrine, and a disputed confession statement.

However, delivering the judgment on Monday, September 21, 2026, a three-judge appellate bench comprising Panterine Kente, Paul Kihwelo, and Juliana Masabo dismantled the conviction.

Justice Masabo ruled that Mr Paulo's confession statement lacked evidentiary value because it was tainted by coercion.

She noted that the seventh prosecution witness, a police officer, admitted in court that Mr Paulo was "sitting on a chair and on top of a bottle" while recording the statement.

"It is unusual for a prosecution witness, and a police officer at that, to openly admit that a suspect was tortured while a confession statement was being written," the court observed, noting that the admission corroborated Mr Paulo's claims of extreme torture.

The bench also threw out a witness statement attributed to Anastazia Anthony, ruling that the prosecution failed to establish compelling reasons for her absence in court or prove diligent search efforts, in breach of Section 34B(2)(c) of the Evidence Act.

With the confession and statement excluded, the appellate court ruled that relying solely on the last-seen doctrine was insufficient to secure a murder conviction.

"Suspicions, no matter how great, cannot form the basis of a guilty verdict," said Justice Masabo, adding that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court allowed the appeal, quashed the death sentences, and ordered the men freed unless held for other lawful reasons.

Trial background

During the initial trial, the prosecution presented nine witnesses and four exhibits.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was cerebral hypoxia due to strangulation, confirming the victim did not die by suicide.

The third witness, the deceased's wife, Ms Merciana Girfan, testified that the appellants dined with the victim on the night of the incident before she retired to bed.

The following morning, an alarm raised by a neighbour, Ms Monica Peter, led to the discovery of the victim's body hanging in a latrine.

In their defence, Mr Paulo and Mr Sahani maintained their innocence, stating they left home to attend a wedding after the victim declined to accompany them, and only discovered the body upon returning at dawn.