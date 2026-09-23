National Lottery pays Sh250 million to winners as Main FM unveils new game

Dar es Salaam. ITHUBA Tanzania Limited, operator of the National Lottery, paid out Sh250 million to various winners during its first year of operations as the company enters the second year of its eight-year contract.

The figure was revealed yesterday during the signing of a strategic partnership between ITHUBA Tanzania and Mainstream Group Limited to launch MainPesa LOTTO through Main FM.

The partnership gives the National Lottery a new platform to reach sports fans and other listeners through radio, while Main FM will promote the game through its programmes and digital platforms.

MainPesa LOTTO allows participants aged 18 and above to buy a Sh1,000 ticket and get three opportunities to win through period, end-of-day and weekly draws.

ITHUBA Tanzania chief executive Kelvin S Koka said the partnership would bring the National Lottery closer to players through a radio platform they know and listen to regularly.

Mainstream Group chief executive Deogratius Mosha said the initiative was part of the company’s “Radio Moja” strategy, aimed at connecting its audience with different opportunities through its platforms.

Main FM will promote MainPesa LOTTO through radio programmes, commercial spots, verified results, winners’ stories and digital content, strengthening its connection with the sports and entertainment audience.

The new game will have period draws from Monday to Saturday at 9am, noon, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm. The 9pm draw will also include the end-of-day draw, while the Saturday night draw will feature the weekly draw.

Prizes below Sh1 million are expected to be paid directly into the mobile money account linked to a winning ticket after verification, while prizes of Sh1 million and above will follow the National Lottery’s major prize claim procedure.