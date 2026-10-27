Traffic officer recounts alleged assault by Muhimbili specialist doctor

Dar es Salaam. A traffic police officer has told the Kinondoni District Court how he was allegedly punched in the face by Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) specialist doctor Conrad Kahyoza while on duty.

Sergeant Andrew, identified in court as F.8886, testified on Monday, October 26, 2026, during the hearing of a criminal case against Dr Kahyoza, an internal medicine specialist at the hospital’s Mloganzila branch.

Dr Kahyoza faces one charge of assault and obstructing an employee from carrying out a lawful order, contrary to Section 243(d) of the Penal Code, 2023 edition.

The prosecution alleges that the incident occurred at around 7.30am on September 8, 2026, along Bagamoyo Road in the Makongo area of Dar es Salaam.

Testifying before Resident Magistrate Jacqueline Rugemalira, Sergeant Andrew said he was directing traffic when he stopped three vehicles using a service road, including one driven by Dr Kahyoza.

He said he asked the drivers to produce their driving licences before issuing fines. However, when he asked Dr Kahyoza to show his licence, the doctor allegedly refused and punched him in the face.

“The accused punched me in the face until other police officers arrived and intervened. A police vehicle later came and took us to Oysterbay Police Station, where I was issued with a PF3 medical examination form for treatment,” he told the court.

The prosecution’s second witness, Ramadhan Ndege, 39, a driver at Makumbusho Bus Terminal, told the court that he witnessed a man in civilian clothes assaulting a uniformed traffic officer.

Ndege said he was travelling from Tangibovu in Mbezi Beach towards Makumbusho when he witnessed the incident on a service road alongside Bagamoyo Road, where traffic was congested.

He said the officer had fallen to the ground and the man was punching him in the face. Two other officers later intervened before a police vehicle arrived and took the men away.

Ndege said he later went to Oysterbay Police Station to follow up on the incident. However, he told the court that he did not know the accused and could not confidently identify him because of the traffic congestion and the presence of other officers.

After the two witnesses testified, State Attorney Abdul-Majid Mtukusye requested an adjournment to allow the remaining three prosecution witnesses to testify.

Defence lawyer Yohana Kibingu said he had no objection to the request.